Welliver, Michael Jerome



Michael J. Welliver, age 75, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on January 12, 2025. He was born on March 18, 1949, to the late Carl and Katherine Welliver.



Michael is survived by his children: Lori Norton, Julie Teater, Karen Amon, Linda Moore, Tracy Vassar, Michael Welliver, Amanda Welliver, Nicholas Welliver, and Matthew Welliver; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and friends.



Mike loved music, movies, and was a collector of many things. More than anything he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Michael will be buried in Ferncliff cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com