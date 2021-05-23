WELLIFORD, Anthony



Anthony was called home on Friday, May 14, 2021. Anthony Welliford was born on April 29, 1987, in Springfield, Ohio, to Jeanette (Welliford) Reeder of Springfield and Anthony Wright of Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of North High School and worked at Klosterman's bakery. He leaves to



cherish his memory, his sons, Tayveon (Jacks) Welliford and Amari Welliford; his daughters, Tatiana Welliford and Kiara Welliford. His girlfriend, Brooke Musser. His mother, Jeanette (Sean) Reeder. His surrogate mother, Dawn (Carlos) Welliford – Morris. His sisters, Katricia Welliford, Ashley Welliford, Chantell Reeder, Donisha Reeder, Makayla Reeder, Antoinette Wright, Ta'Nisa Wright-Pitts, and Toni Wright. His brothers, Chancellor (Marica) Welliford,



Javonte Reeder, and Deshawn Reeder. A host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Linda (Joseph) Welliford and Addie (Willie) Farr; his uncles Aaron Welliford, Keith Wright, George Wright and George "Bubba" Trapp; and his father, Anthony Wright.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 5:30 pm to 7;30 pm at El Bethel Church, 2049 Clifton Avenue, Springfield, Ohio, 45505. Services will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:30 pm at El Bethel Church. Burial will be in Ferncliff



Cemetery on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11:00 am. We will be having a Celebration of Life for Anthony at Snyder Park,



Friday, May 28, following the burial. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Masks and Social



distancing are required.

