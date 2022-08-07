WELLAND, Arlene

WELLAND (Prather), Arlene



Age 93 passed away on July 25, 2022. She is survived by her son, Dr. James (Faith) Welland, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 a.m. – until time of Memorial Service (11 a.m.), Saturday, August 13 at Avance Funeral Home, Fairfield. For full obituary / condolences visit



