WELCH, Thomas Everett



Thomas Everett Welch, age 83, of Lewisburg, OH, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, August 25. Tom was born March 6, 1939, to the late Everett and Louise Welch. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Tom never knew a stranger and was a friend to many. He was a proud member of Trotwood-Madison's Class of 1957 and a veteran of the US Army. He was blessed to have pursued many passions in his lifetime. Tom was once the youngest licensed auctioneer in the state of Ohio, a salesman for Vaniman Ford in Trotwood – where he met the love of his life – and a proud farmer. He retired from Rohm and Haas in 2001. Tom was active in his community and church, having served as a West Alexandria volunteer fireman, Twin Township Trustee, president of the Preble County Township Trustees Association, member of American Legion Post #322, longtime member and past president of the West Alexandria Lions Club, and proud steam engine owner and member of the Darke County Steam Threshers Association. Tom was also a volunteer for the Preble County Food Bank, served as a poll worker for the Preble County Board of Elections, and was a member of the Preble County Honor Guard. He was a faithful member and past deacon of the Eaton Church of the Brethren and was a volunteer with Brethren Disaster Ministries with whom he participated in many mission trips with cherished friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law, Jimmie Lou Singleton and Katherine Hill. He is survived by his beloved bride of 58 years, Virginia, and their children, Tom and wife, Carolen, Dublin, OH; Wendy Dawkins and husband, Richard, West Alexandria, OH; Susan Schaurer and husband, Chad, Eaton, OH. He leaves behind his treasured grandchildren, Thomas Everett III (Trey), Cole, and Lilly Welch; Gabrielle Dawkins; and Lauren and Jake Schaurer. He is also survived by his siblings, Walter Welch, Somerset, KY; Joanne (Ron) Hughes, Tipp City, OH; Carole (Don) Lane, Liberty Township, OH; and Patti (Jack) Miller, Brookville, OH; special brother-in-law Martin Hill, Brookville, OH; sisters-in-law, Nita (Nolan) Bedford, Spring, TX; Donna Rice, Coalfield, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Road, Eaton, OH 45320 with Pastor Dan Denlinger officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, can be given to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 or Common Good Food Pantry, 113 South Cherry Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting



www.gardfuneralhome.com