WELCH, Dorothy

WELCH (Ingram),

Dorothy Dean

Was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born on July 2, 1934, in

Auburn, Ala. Dorothy was

preceded in death by her

parents David and Neva

Ingram and her son-in-law

Raymond Prater. She leaves to cherish her memory Joe Louis Welch, her husband of 58 years; her daughter Gwendolyn Prater, Farmington Hills,

Michigan; her son Derrick Welch, Southfield, Michigan; three grandchildren LaRae' Prater, Carlos Welch and Caila Welch all of Detroit, Michigan. Two brothers-in-law: Ollie (Gussie) Welch of Tuskegee, Alabama, Robert (Jean) Welch of Dayton, Ohio, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dorothy retired from Dayton Public Schools after more than 25 years. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Road, Trotwood, Ohio. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online

condolences may also be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


