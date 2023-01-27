WELCH, Donald Elder



Age 91, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen on Tuesday afternoon, January 24, 2023. He was born in Springfield on February 16, 1931, the son of the late Elder and Katherine (Smith) Welch.



A farmer at heart, Don maintained his love of farming and registered Angus cattle throughout his life. To pay the bills, he worked at Vernay Laboratories in Yellow Springs. His true passion was auctioneering and he truly enjoyed meeting people and he never met a stranger. Don was a member of the Yellow Springs United Methodist Church.



Don is survived by his daughter, Deborah Welch and her partner, John and son, David E. Welch and wife, Karyn. Don was blessed with seven grandchildren, Whitney, David Jr., Ashley, Allison, Christopher, Nicholas, and Katherine and great-grandsons, Hayden and Riley. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy McNutt Welch on August 6, 2016, and sister, Marilyn Welch.



His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday in the Yellow Springs United Methodist Church, 202 South Winter Street, Yellow Springs, with Pastor Latoya Warren presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Glen Forest Cemetery.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.



