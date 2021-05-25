WEIS, Ralph



Ralph Weis, of Sardinia, OH, passed away on May 22, 2021, at the age of 95. Ralph was born on June 24, 1925, in Sardinia, OH, to the late Florence and Glenn Florence Weis.



Ralph's wife, Joan (Ertel) Weis, preceded him in death as did his only brother, Roy Weis.



Ralph leaves to cherish his memory, his three children, Randall Weis and wife,



Margaret of Fairfield, CT, Shauna Weis of Sardinia, OH, and Karen (Weis) Taylor and husband, Tim of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Kimberly Francis, Stephanie Weis and Randall Weis II; three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friends, Marjorie Muller and Linda Wardlow.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, at 11:00 A.M. at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio, is serving the family.

