WEINMAN, Robert S. "Bob"



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born on November 23, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, to Harry and Ida Weinman. Bob was a proud graduate of the University of Toledo where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi



Fraternity and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Education. Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of the Jewish War Veterans. Following his service, he pursued a



career in education spanning over 30 years; during which he served as Assistant Superintendent for Employee Relations with Dayton Public Schools. In his retirement he worked alongside his wife, the love of his life, in their home-based invitation and stationary business "By Invitation Only". Bob was a long time member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, where he at one time served as Vice President and Treasurer.



Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Retta. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara (David) Shon of Dayton, Arlene (Herbert) Biel of Bethesda, MD; grandchildren, Samuel (Sarah) Shon, Rachel Shon, Erin and Andrea Biel; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ava;



sister, Rochelle Russell of Toledo; and several nieces and



nephews.



Services will be held graveside at 11 AM Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 West Schantz Road with Rabbi Melissa Crespy and Cantor Andrea Raizen



officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The University of Toledo Foundation, Beth Abraham Synagogue, or The Hospice of Dayton in Bob's memory. The family would like to thank The Laurels of Kettering and Hospice of Dayton for their care and support of Bob. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.

