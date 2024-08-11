WEINMAN, Richard Edward



Dick was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 9, 1934 the son of Richard Charles Weinman and Adjorie Modesta Brinker (both preceding him in death). He passed on August 7, 2024 at 11:27 p.m. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952 and Miami University in 1956 with a degree in Business Administration and a commission of 2nd Lt. in the United States Airforce. After spending 3 years as a navigator on a KC-97 refueling aircraft in Bangor, Maine, he returned to Hamilton and entered into the field of banking at the then First National Bank and Trust Co. of Hamilton. He continued his education in banking at the University of Wisconsin and graduated with honors in 1965. He spent his career at the now First Financial Bank holding positions of Lending Officer, Branch manager, Auditor, and retiring in 1996 as Executive V.P. and Chief Financial Officer.



He was active in the community serving as President of the former Children's Home of Butler County, served on the Board of Fort Hamilton Hospital for 14 years and as Chairman for 2 years. He also spent many years on the Board of the Hamilton City Club. He also participated in United Appeal drives during his working career. In Florida, he served on the Board of Directors of Riverwoods Plantation and as Chairman of the Finance Committee for a number of years.



In 1974, he married his loving wife and best friend, Dolores Sue Weinman, spending many happy years together in their homes at Walden Pond and Estero, Florida. Dick loved to play golf with his friends Dale Lierman, Fred Sloneker and Mike O'Dell at the Liberty Country Club and was a member for over 40 years. He also enjoyed fishing, woodcarving, and watching sporting events on television, but most of all, just enjoyed life.



Dick had three children, Kimberly Ann Herrmann (fiancé Jerry Lewis) of Hamilton, Dennis L. Weinman (wife Sonia) of West Chester, and Jennifer Lynn Mills of Hamilton; and two step sons Steve Hall (wife Shar) of Cincinnati and Chris Hall of Hamilton; his sister Carol Lorton (husband Parker); brothers-in-law Jerry Baker (wife Brenda), Mike Baker (wife Diane), sisters-in-law Jeannie Lee, and Wilma Alexander (husband Jim). His grandchildren Rick Herrmann, Stephanie Murrell, Denny Weinman, David Weinman, Aaron Mills, Laura Adams, Renee Hall, Shannen Hoffman, Megan Evans and Dustin Todd. A loving niece, Brenda Peterson of Wilmington, N.C. and close Cousins Carolyn Sloneker and Sandy Downie. He also leaves many friends he and Dolores met over the years in Florida and Hamilton.



Services will be held at the Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Private burial of ashes will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com