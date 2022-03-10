WEINERT, Shirley

WEINERT (Hollandsworth),



Shirley Ann



Age 80, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on March 2, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth R Weinert, son Michael R. Weinert of Boise, Idaho, daughter Michelle O'Neal (Mike) of Jacksonville, Florida, sister



Beverly (Gene) Copas of Hermitage, Tennessee, brother-in-law Denny (Becky) Weinert of Riverside, Ohio, and four grandchildren Ryan Weinert, Julianna Weinert, Sean O'Neal and



Nicholas O'Neal. Shirley graduated from Patterson Co-Op in 1959. She and Ken lived in Springboro, Ohio, and then moved to Merritt Island, Florida, in 1986. After living in Merritt Island for 25 years they moved to Jacksonville, Florida. She retired from the State of Florida (Brevard County) in 2007. Her family is very appreciative of the care provided during her final years by Brenda, Rosemarie, Sharon, and Ciani of Senior Consultants in addition to Community Hospice.

