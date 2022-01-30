WEIMER,



Darlene Yvonne



Darlene Yvonne Weimer, of Kettering, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday,



January 22, 2022. Darlene was born January 2, 1966, to Sara Jane Weimer and Kenneth Graydon Weimer of Trotwood, Ohio. She graduated from Trotwood Madison High school and attended Joint Vocational School where she earned a



cosmetology license and began a thriving career. She was



employed at various salons which included Oney's, Nora's,



Salon Ventures and Salon Lofts. Darlene's Christian faith was the most important part of her life. She was an active member of Victory Christian Church in Kettering, Ohio, where she served in many roles-some of which included small group leader, baby pantry ministry and the Food Bank. Her church family was everything to her. Darlene's only son Gradon Allen (21 of Kettering, Ohio) was her entire world. They enjoyed watching the bald eagles at Carillon Historical Park, volunteering at The Gospel Mission, concert ministry, sporting events and fabulous vacation spots. She is preceded in death by her parents Sara Jane and Kenneth Graydon, her brothers Bruce Allen and Richard Kenneth and great-nephew Aidan. She is survived by her son Gradon Allen Weimer, grandson Elias Owen Michael, sister-in-law Jennifer Weimer, nieces Ashley (Neco) Smith, Amber Weimer, nephews Jesse Gibson, Jerrid Gibson, TJ Weimer, Kylan Weimer, Kaden Glascoe, great-niece Braylee Gibson, great-nephew Jaxon Smith. Services will be held on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, at 1PM at Victory



Christian Church, (2275 S. Patterson, Blvd., Kettering, OH 45409). Visitation will be held an hour prior at 12 PM until the time of service.

