WEIK, Linda Marie Gilbert



Age 85, a longtime resident of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on February 25, 2023, at Shawnee Estates Senior Living in Xenia, Ohio. Linda resided at Shawnee since 2021 and was receiving excellent and loving care for advanced Alzheimer's Disease. Linda was born in Middletown, Ohio, on July 10, 1937, to Alice Patrick Gilbert and Harold Eugene Gilbert.



Linda graduated from Fenwick High School in 1955. After graduation Linda attended Mount St. Joseph where she received a degree in education. She taught grades 2-7 at Wittier Elementary School in Cincinnati, but her love of learning led her to Xavier University where she received two master's degrees—the first in Education 1969 and a second in Library Science. She then became head librarian for Wittier Elementary School where she passed on her love of learning and reading to the many children who attended the school.



In 1972, Linda married Richard (Dick) Weik at St. Catherine's in Cincinnati. She and Dick spent thirty-eight happy years together in Hamilton and Cincinnati, Ohio until Dick passed away in 2010. Linda has missed him terribly, spoke of him often, and will finally be joyously reunited with him.



Linda did not have children of her own, but she treated her nieces, nephews, and students at her school as such. She always gave wonderful books as gifts, and her gifts instilled a lifelong love of reading and learning.



Linda had a passion for dogs—especially Miniature Schnauzers. She raised and trained seven dogs during her life. She was a member of the Queen City Dog Training Club. Linda and her dogs won numerous ribbons and awards for her efforts. Linda will of course be greeted happily by the last of her 3 Schnauzers Peppi, Hansel, and Gus.



Linda will be remembered for many things- her love of learning, passion for teaching, and the joy she found in her dogs. Mostly, she will be remembered for her sense of humor. She liked to laugh. She entertained the staff at Shawnee, her sister-in-law, and her nieces and nephew with her sense of humor and irony—which still shone through, even as Alzheimer's chiseled away at her memory.



She is survived by her brother James Gilbert of Ft. Worth Texas; her best friend, care giver, and sister-in-law, Veronica (Ronnie) Gilbert of Xenia, Ohio; sister-in-law Marilyn Harpring; nieces Jodie Gilbert Susi of Naples Florida; and Barb Gilbert Hutzky, (Chuck) of Xenia, Ohio; and a nephew Pat Gilbert (Maggie) of Middletown, Ohio. She is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of Shawnee Estates Memory Care, Ohio Valley Hospice, and especially Veronica Gilbert who was Linda's constant and selfless care giver.



Funeral services for Linda will be held at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 12:30pm. Visitation will be from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, Friday in the funeral. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. If so inclined, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the Hamilton County (Ohio) Humane Society. Online register book at



