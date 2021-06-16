WEIHE, Thomas B.



82, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Tom was born January 11, 1939, in Norfolk, NE, to the late Elaine (McPherson) and Donald Weihe. Preceding him in death was his son, Richard Donald Weihe and brother, Carl Weihe. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gwen Weihe; daughter, Wendy (Ted) Storlie; son, Tim Weihe; grandsons, Tyler and Conner Storlie; brother, Don (Linda) Delaney and sister, Linda Alexander.



Tom lived the fullest life alongside Gwen (Gump) Weihe. He graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School and Ohio University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Tom had a life-long legacy with OU and was presently serving on the Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees. He taught high school biology and coached football at Trotwood-Madison, but soon returned to Norfolk to run the family business where he developed several lines of pet food including Mighty Dog. Tom, as the National Renderer's Association President impacted the industry on a variety of levels in 17 countries. He enjoyed mentoring other entrepreneurs,



participating in the development of numerous ventures over the years and serving on a variety of boards. He was a



member of YPO International. Tom and Gwen came to Dublin, Ohio, in 1989 when Tom joined Inland Products. In 1999 he started Thomas Enterprises and Thomas Tanks. Tom's legacy is associated with a range of companies from restaurant franchises to pellet fuel manufacturing. Tom enjoyed golfing as a member at Pinehurst, NC, and was active in the Memorial Club and scored for The Memorial Tournament for many years at Muirfield Village Golf Club and is a member of The Country Club at Muirfield Village. Tom and Gwen together have touched the lives of innumerable others with time and



resource offered to the works of YMCA of Norfolk, Charity Newsies, Horizon Prison Initiative, Hands Together, and so many more.



Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 pm Monday, June 21, 2021, at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065 with a Celebration of Life at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Church for All People, c/o Rev John Edgar, 946 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43206 or online at: https://www.4allpeople.org/give; Friends of On My Own Legacy Fund through Columbus Foundation, The On My Own Legacy Fund #0684 and mailed to The On My Own Legacy Fund c/o The Columbus Foundation, 1234 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205 or



online at: https://columbusfoundation.org/the-giving-store/ non profits/ or Hands Together, PO Box 80985, Springfield, MA 01138 or online at: https://www.handstogether.org/ help-us. Condolences may be left at:



