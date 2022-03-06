WEIGHTMAN, Jane

WEIGHTMAN (Virgalitto), Jane V.



Age 77, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at her residence. A Professor most recently at the University of Memphis, she retired after 30 years of teaching in 5 states. Jane will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and enormous love of family, friends and pets. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tom Virgalitto. Jane is survived by her loving husband, Franklin; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and David Solomon of Huber Heights; grandsons, Jackson and Cooper; sister-in-law, Sharon Virgalitto of Huber Heights; nephew, Paul Virgalitto of Huber Heights; great-nieces, Sydney and Sophia Virgalitto; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 7 PM, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights



Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Peter Homeyer officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Northgate Animal Hospital, 8668 Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424 in Jane's memory.

