Weidinger, Dorothy

2 hours ago
Weidinger, Dorothy H.

Dorothy Weidinger, 100, of Wilmington and formerly of Dayton, passed away on June 22, 2024, at Cape May in Wilmington. Visitation will be at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Wednesday, July 10, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.

Burial will follow in the Muhlenburg Township Cemetery, Darbyville. For online condolences please go to littletonfuneral.com.

