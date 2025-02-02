Wehner, Lillian

Wehner (Ostrowski), Lillian Patricia



Lillian Patricia (Ostrowski) Wehner was taken into the loving arms of Our Lord on January 26, 2025, at age 96. She was born on October 7, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Stanley Paul and Mary Ann Edith (Kozlowski) Ostrowski. She lived in Dayton, but spent her last 7 years in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She graduated from St. Adalbert Elementary School and Patterson Coop High School. In Dayton, she attended St. Adalbert Catholic Church, St. Helen's Catholic Church, and Incarnation Catholic Church. She loved the monthly gatherings of the Tri-Y Sorority social club. She was a dedicated, loving mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Edward Wehner; son, Daniel Michael Wehner; and sisters, Betty Ann (Ostrowski) Glasscoe and Alice Jean (Ostrowski) Hummer. She is survived by her son, Thomas Richard Wehner (Barbara Lange), and daughter-in-law, Norma (Sigler) Wehner; six grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Zachary, Justin, Travis and Mackenzie; eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Gracie. Lillian was a flower and animal lover. She annually dug up and overwintered her tuber flowers (mostly peonies) in the basement. For many years she would regularly visit area nursing homes with her adorable white and gray Shiatsu dog Lucy to the delight of residents who greatly enjoyed petting Lucy and having Lucy jump onto their laps. Lillian was especially fond of her grandmother, Galicia-born Maryanna (Makowska) Kozlowski, who, even though she had 15 children of her own, found time to sit Lillian on her knee and sing to her. Lillian sang those "Grandma K" songs throughout her life. Lillian's roots trace back to current day Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. A visitation and celebration of Lillian's life will be held at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 10:00 AM. Services and internment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local animal shelter. We will love you always, Lillian, and miss you deeply.



