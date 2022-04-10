WEBSTER, Teresita



Teresita Webster, 73, of Springfield, passed away April 5, 2022, after a valiant bout with cancer. She was born on



August 7, 1948, in Manila,



Philippines. Miss Teri was a master cook having worked at



Community Hospital and in the convalescent care field for many years. She enjoyed cooking, rock and roll, and her family. Miss Teri had many friends and was the life of any party. Teresita was preceded in death by her parents, Mamerto and Rosalina Delacruz and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her husband John



Webster, sons Henry and Jason (wife Trisha), grandchildren Haley and Chase; several brothers and sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved Chihuahua, Princess Leah. Teresita will be cremated per her wishes. Private services



provided by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Memorial contributions are requested to the donor's favorite charity or the American Lung Association or American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



