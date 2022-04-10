springfield-news-sun logo
WEBSTER, Teresita

2 hours ago

Teresita Webster, 73, of Springfield, passed away April 5, 2022, after a valiant bout with cancer. She was born on

August 7, 1948, in Manila,

Philippines. Miss Teri was a master cook having worked at

Community Hospital and in the convalescent care field for many years. She enjoyed cooking, rock and roll, and her family. Miss Teri had many friends and was the life of any party. Teresita was preceded in death by her parents, Mamerto and Rosalina Delacruz and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her husband John

Webster, sons Henry and Jason (wife Trisha), grandchildren Haley and Chase; several brothers and sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved Chihuahua, Princess Leah. Teresita will be cremated per her wishes. Private services

Memorial contributions are requested to the donor's favorite charity or the American Lung Association or American Cancer Society.


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

