Webster, Stanley N.



Stanley Nicholas Webster, age 50, of Springboro passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2024. He was born in Kettering on December 31, 1973 to the late Dick and Sue Webster. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Webster and siblings, Rick (Libby) Webster, Kenny (Rhonda) Webster and Dan (Vickie) Webster; along with many other family and friends. Stanley graduated from West Carrollton High School, Class of 1992. He was a hardworking, fun loving father, brother, son and friend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Stanley's memory to piratepacks.org for the West Carrollton City School District students. A Celebration of Stanley's Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Moraine City Baptist Church, 2748 Gladstone Street in Moraine.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com