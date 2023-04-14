Webster, Mary Ellen "Mel"



Mary Ellen "Mel" Webster age 66 of Liberty Township passed away Wednesday April 12, 2023 in her home. She was born February 16, 1957 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry A. Wright and Mary (nee Tschumi) Wright. Mel was a 1975 graduate of Garfield High School and attended UC. On September 6, 1975 she married Robert D. Webster. Mel and her husband Bob designed, built, and established the Webster Funeral Home in Fairfield in 2001. She was a strong Christian and shared her faith with others. She enjoyed her second home in Fort Lauderdale and would stop everything to make sure she saw the beautiful South Florida sunset each night. Mel was an avid sports fan and looked forward to each new Cincinnati Bengals season. She is survived by Bob, her high school sweetheart and husband of almost 48 years; daughter Anna M. (Jason) Houchins; sons Michael D. (Gaby) Webster, and Ben Webster; Grammy to David, Violet, Will, and Warland; dear sister of Steven Wright, Beth (Eric) Young, Linda (Butch) Todd, Jerri (Harry) Thomas, Pam (Tony) Mayer, Pat Wright, Michael (Pam) Wright, and Tom (Wendy) Wright. Mel is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and special cousins Terry (Steve) Rhoades, Cindy (Jack) Carmola, and Jeff Thomas. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday April 18, 2023 at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Arnold, officiating. Entombment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. This will be Mel and Bob's final funeral together. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

