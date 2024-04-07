Webster, John Timothy



Webster, John Timothy, 79, of Springfield, passed away Monday, April 1, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. John was born July 12, 1944 in Lewiston, Maine, the son of John F. and Jeannette (Pinard) Webster. He retired from Dallas-Mavis, Inc. after 21 years and was a member of the Springfield Church of Christ. He was also a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his wife, Wanda (Hart) Webster; three children, John W. (Lisa) Webster, Rhonda (Robert) Zimmers and Natalie (Glenn) Plumby; six grandchildren, Christal and Justin (Katelynn) Webster, Zachary, Zayne and Zoe Zimmers and Trever Plumby; eight siblings, Virginia (Bob) Dixon, Evelyn Johnson, Helen (Paul) Coulliard, Wallace Webster, Thomas (Sharon) Webster, Nancy (Lee) Webster-Libby, Steve Webster and David (Amy) Webster; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mike Surgenor officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Springfield Cancer Center or Alzheimer's Association.



