Webster, Florence

Webster (Lowry), Florence "Sue"



Florence "Sue" Lowry Webster was born on April 5, 1937, in Oil City Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023.



Sue is survived by four sons- Rick (Libby) Webster, Kenny (Rhonda) Webster, Dan (Vickie) Webster, Stan (Britt) Webster, and their children - Jason (Danielle) Webster, Matthew (Nichole) Webster, Nicole (Lucas) Mabelitini, Megan (Garrett) Hammermeister, Michael (Rachel) Webster, Kelsey (Ron) Wcela, Cory (Sarah) Webster, Dannielle (Jake) Carman, Anthonie (Michaela) Webster, Nicholas Webster, and 17 great grandchildren. Sue is, also, survived by sisters Barb (Fred) Perry, Ginger (Richard) Renninger, Judy (Ron) Newell, Ruth (Tom) Curran and many loving nieces and nephews.



Sue worked for the City of Moraine for 25 years and was an integral part in developing the Kinder-Prep program. She had a love for children and spent her life working with them. Sue was, also, on the West Carrollton School Board during the 1990's.



A Memorial service will be held August 12, 2023, from 1pm-3pm with a service held at 3pm at Moraine City Baptist Church 2748 Gladstone Street, Moraine Ohio 45439.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to piratepacks.org for West Carrollton City school children.



