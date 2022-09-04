WEBSTER, Bethany

WEBSTER (Eichelberger), Bethany



Sept. 25, 1984 - Aug. 31, 2022



Bethany Webster's wonderful smile and gentle spirit passed gracefully on to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 31, 2022. She was 37 years old. Beth battled Leiomyosarcoma for 5 years with Faith over fear. Beth touched numerous people with her caring spirit, beautiful smile and genuine love. Beth and her family have received so much from those who knew her or knew about her during her life. Those treasures are but glimpses of the heaven where she now resides. She is survived by her loving husband Jonathan Cary Webster and daughter Cadence Grace, her parents John and Diane (Stage) Eichelberger, sisters Chaylee (Nicholas) Liberator, Sara (Robert) Edwards and numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends. Beth graduated from Southeastern H.S. and Shawnee State University in Ohio. Beth taught special education classes most recently for New Richmond Schools. Beth was a positive influence on her students and fellow teachers. Her smile was contagious. The support she received from her colleagues, SSU soccer teammates and others have been invaluable and treasured. Visitation will be held at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051 on Saturday, September 10th from 2PM to 5PM. Funeral Services will be held at the 1st Presbyterian Church of Ft. Thomas on Sunday, September 11th at 2PM. A memorial service will be held at the 1st Presbyterian Church of South Charleston, OH, on a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Robin's Nest, 128 Creekstone Ct., Cold Spring, KY 41076 or to Beth Webster Leading Lion Scholarship payable to Monroe Elementary PTO, 2117 Laurel Lindale Rd., New Richmond, OH 45157. For directions, to view the life tribute video, or to make an online condolence, please visit



