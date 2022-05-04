WEBER, Fredrick E.



(1932-2022)



Fredrick E. Weber of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the age of 90. Born February 17, 1932, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Lillian and Leslie Weber, Fred made a lasting impact on the Dayton community, where he lived for more than 60 years. Graduating from Ohio State University in 1954, he remained a



die-hard Buckeye fan his entire life. He began his career at Mayor's Jewelers and later founded Weber Jewelers. Both family businesses in Dayton, Ohio, thrived under his leadership, earning him a reputation for exceptionally fine jewelry. While he was an accomplished businessman, earning the



coveted Shipley Award from the American Gem Society, his



real passion lay in serving the needs of the community and helping to shape the city he knew and loved. He was City Commissioner, and served on numerous boards, most notably as Chairman of the Premier Health Board (1997-2004), Chairman of the Miami Valley Hospital Board of Trustees (1988-1992) and Chairman of the Wright State University Board of Trustees. Recognizing a pressing need for geriatric care, he was instrumental in creating a new Department of Geriatrics at Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University in 2006, a visionary concept at the time. Fred's ability to succeed was apparent from an early age; he earned his Eagle Scout badge at 14. Until his final days, he stayed abreast of political races throughout the country and advocated for effective leadership in government. He also made ample time for golf and skiing, excelling in both sports into his late 80s. He is survived by his wife Judith Weber; former wife Loretta Weber; his sister Nancy Meyer and her husband Terry of Columbus; children Rick Weber and his wife Susan of Santa Ynez, California; Lisa Greenberg and her husband Jeffrey of Weston,



Massachusetts; Stephanie Weber and her husband Andrew Blazar of Dayton; David Corson and his wife Kristin; and



Wendy Lew. Fred was blessed with six grandchildren, Alison Greenberg MacIntyre and her husband Ryan, Zachary Greenberg, Laura Greenberg, Mack Weber and his wife Emily, Nell Weber, Brody Corson, and one great-grandchild Emma MacIntyre. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 4 at 2:00 pm at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton, (and virtually on Temple Israel's YouTube Channel), officiated by Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz, followed by a graveside



service at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Avenue,



Dayton. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you would consider donating to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, www.mvhfoundation.org. Funeral arrangements in the care of Glickler Funeral Home.

