WEBER, Frank "Chad"



Age 53, of Union, passed away on November 30, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital following an automobile accident. He was born on May 21, 1968, to Barbara (Fennell) and Frank "Bud" Weber in Dayton, Ohio. He had many different careers in the Sales Industry, but most recently, Chad worked as a Manager for Precision Tune in Dayton. Chad enjoyed collecting firearms. He also delved into photography and would take photos of his family members. Chad was a family man and spent most of his time with them. He is survived by his



beloved wife of 27 years: Michelle Lynn (Bodenlos) Weber, son: Frank "Vincent" Weber, mother: Barbara (Scott) Davis,



father: Frank "Bud" (Wanda) Weber, sister: Teresa Saxon, brother: Rick George (Heather) Weber, brother-in-law:



Andrew Bodenlos, sister-in-law: Patricia Johnson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and a host of friends. A service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, December, 6 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Monte Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to March of Dimes (March of Dimes Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126). Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com