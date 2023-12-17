Weber, Beverly

Weber (Garratt), Beverly G.



Beverly Ellen (Garratt) Weber passed away on December 13, 2023, at the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born on January 21, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio, to parents Elizabeth McConnell Garratt and Fred Clark Garratt, who preceded her in death in 2006 and 1990, respectively.



Beverly is survived by her sons, Brian (Suzie) Weber and Brad (Stacey) Weber; grandchildren, Emily (Mike) Olah, Garratt Weber (Corey Zizelman), Morgan Weber, Adrianne (Richard) Werling, Isabelle Weber, Maci Krites, and Brianna Weber; great grandson Jonah Werling; sister, Pam (Roger) Hilton; nieces, Melissa (Bob) Elliott and Cheryl (Mark) Lowrey; and many great nieces and great nephews.



Beverly graduated Springfield High School in 1956 and attended Miami University and Wittenberg College (Alpha Xi Delta) for training as a teacher. She married Neal E. Weber in 1958 and taught fourth grade at Snowhill Elementary for four years before becoming a mother. Decades later, she would proudly point out some of her former students as they crossed paths. After her sons were older, she went to work downtown at Wren's department store. Subsequently, she obtained a degree from Clark Technical College in social work and spent the remainder of her working years at the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services.



Beverly was very active in High Street United Methodist Church, Junior Service League and Young Women's Mission.



The family wishes to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff at the Springfield Masonic Community for their devoted care and to Beverly's friends who visited her.



Beverly's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jody Noble presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Young Women's Mission.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com