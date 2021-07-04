WEBBER, Jonnie P.



Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. She is preceded in death by her



husbands, John Mitchell, Paul E. Lacy, and Morris Webber; son, Stanley Lacy; daughter, Donna Nell Mitchell; 3 sisters, and 2 brothers. Jonnie is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jewell and Jim Snidegar, Paula and Jim Flanders, and Melissa and Mike Arville; sons and daughters-in-law, Dallas and



Barbara Mitchell, Travis Mitchell, David and Debbie Lacy, Tim and Lisa Webber, and Skip and Elvira Webber; sisters, Rose



Yeager and Janie Starr; numerous grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Marker & Heller



Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Mr. Jim Sayer officiating. Entombment, Royal Oak Mausoleum. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM until service time.

