Webb, Vera

WEBB (Weinkauf), Vera Elaine



Vera Elaine (Weinkauf) Webb, age 79, passed away Saturday, August 12th 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She and her husband David John Webb were married for over 29 years. Proud member of North Huber Heights Baptist Church. Vera and her husband were actively involved in a ministry for single people, "Singles and Mingles", and made many dear friends. She is a graduate of Belmont H.S. class of 1961 and a sorority sister. She dedicated herself to working at the Dayton Daily Newspaper for 41 years in the Classified Advertising and Obituaries departments. Strong advocate for adult literacy, and partnered with the Miami Valley Literacy Council to tutor and mentor a dear friend for over 10 years. Passionate for wildlife, birds, and all animals, most especially her dear cats. She had many passions, including enjoying ballet, skating, gymnastics, musicals and operas. She enjoyed collecting music boxes and thimbles and had many of both. She looked forward to vacationing in Florida to spend time with family, and visited Disney World, Bush Gardens, and SeaWorld many times. She and her family also enjoyed many trips to Amish Country in Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Bob and Ethel Weinkauf, sisters Arlene Willman and Roberta Gower, niece Bonita Madden, uncle and aunt, Walter and Dorothy Carder, aunt Alberta Carder, aunt Louella Garrard, and a special dear friend, Frank Zappe. Survived by husband David John Webb, daughter Kimberly Walden and grandson Nicholas Walden, nephew John (Debbie) Willman, brother in law Jack Willman, nephew Christopher Willman, niece Amanda Willman, great nieces Brooklyn, Madelyn, and Payton Willman, cousins Virginia and Beatrice Carder, step sons David James (Sue) Webb, Michael (Lynn) Webb, Paul (Carole) Webb, many treasured grandchildren, and many many dear friends. She was the kindest, sweetest, most generous and forgiving person anyone could have ever known, and was loved and treasured by everyone she ever knew. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 19th 2023, 9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m. at North Huber Heights Baptist Church, 6193 Taylorsville Rd. Huber Heights Ohio. Funeral service at 10:30a.m. Burial to follow with procession to Beavertown Cemetery, Kettering Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Vera or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



