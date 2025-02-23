Webb, Tony Lee



Tony Lee Webb, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Palmdale, Fl on Feb 7th, 2025. Tony was born on 7/24/1949 to William Webb and Antoinette Gentile in Hamilton, OH.



He attended Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio. A short time after graduating in 1967, he voluntarily enlisted in the Army where he proudly served our country.



Tony worked for CSX railroad and retired in 2000. He spent his retirement in sunny Florida where he loved to fish and spend every day outside. His favorite hobby was hunting and fishing with his son back in Ohio every chance he got. Tony had a big and kind personality, he loved life and could find enjoyment in almost every situation. He had a huge heart and was always offering to help his friends, and even strangers. He always left everyone with a smile from his humorous wit.



Tony is survived by his loving girlfriend, Marilyn Wallen-Bell; his two children, Tony Lee Webb II (Connie) and Candy Creech (Curt); four grandchildren, Marshal Webb (Chu), Madison Kirby (Brad), Stephen Creech (Liz), and Tyler Creech; and his great grandson, Harlee Kirby; His two sisters, Pam Richards (Greg) and Taria Messer; and his nephew Ryan Richards and niece Jenni Roberts. He is also survived by his aunt, Theresa Rhinehimer, and numerous cousins. We will all miss him dearly.



He is preceded in death by both of his parents.



Tony's family will be planning a celebration of life this summer.



