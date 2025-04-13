Webb, Thomas E.



Thomas E. Webb, age 89, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on April 06, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on January 08, 1936, in Jenkins, Kentucky to the late Oakey and Eddie Webb. Alongside his parents Thomas was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Webb, Children; Randall Webb, Jerry Webb, Grandson David Webb II, and Brothers; Larry Webb, Rodney Webb, Jack Webb, and Leroy Webb.



Thomas was survived by his brother: Roger Webb, his Children; Pamela (Gary) Hupp, David (Esther) Webb, Clara Plant, Grandchildren; Jodie (Jim) Stanifer, Joey (Chad) Gross, Daniel (Kristy) Hupp, Jeff (Kristina) Plant, Dennis (Sarah) Webb, Crystal (Matt) Hunter, 25 Great Grandchildren, and 13 Great-Great Children.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Tobias Beavercreek Chapel. A service will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 11:00 am with the family receiving friends and family from 10:00-11:00 at Tobias Beavercreek Chapel. A burial will follow at Byron Cemetery.



