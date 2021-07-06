WEBB, Raymond

WEBB, Rev. Raymond L.



84, of Hamilton entered the presence of the Lord early



Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born in Enid, OK, on May 29, 1937, to Rev Mancil and Hazel Webb.



After graduation from high school in 1955, Raymond



married his sweetheart, Joanna Kingrey. Together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage until her death in 2012. In 2013 he



married his friend Josephine Jones, with whom he shared 8 years of marriage.



Rev. Webb came to Hamilton in 1961 as the associate pastor of the Lindenwald Baptist Church in Fairfield. After 15 years as associate, Webb became senior pastor for 25 years, serving the Lord 40 years total there until his retirement in 2001. Rev Webb is currently a member of Bible Baptist Church in



Fairfield.



Survivors include his wife Josephine, his son and daughter-in-law Scotty and Debbie of Hamilton, his brother Robert



(Brenda) of Wichita Falls, TX, grandsons Ted (Maggie) and Zachary (Sonya) of Fairfield, and six great-grandchildren Riley, Sophie, Henry, Noah, Ezekiel and Wendy.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with his grandson,



Pastor Ted Webb of the Good News Baptist Church in Norwood officiating.



The family suggests memorial be given to the Good News Baptist Church in Norwood in lieu of flowers.



