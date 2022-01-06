WEBB, Marie A.



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away December 25, 2021. She was born July 19, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley Webb and Thelma M. Lloyd. She was preceded in death by her dad, Donald L. Pierce; brother, Donald A. Pierce and sister,



Elsie A. Olesen. Marie is survived by her mother, Thelma Pierce; aunts: Carol S. Lloyd, Edith Mead, Marcella Jacobs, Jo Pierce, Mary Jo Pierce, Barbara Cotterman; many nieces, nephews and friends, including her best friends: Wilma Clark and Sue Lovely. Cremation at her request, and there will be no services or viewing. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Marie or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com