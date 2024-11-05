Webb, Leonard

Webb, Leonard Charles

Age 88 of Dayton departed October 28, 2024. Born August 5, 1936, in Gadsden, AL. A longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. The family will receive friends at 9 A.M. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.

