WEBB, J. Thomas



86, died on 9 March 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Birmingham, AL, on August 12, 1934, the son of Frank and Jessie (Parson) Webb Sr. Tom graduated from George Washington Carver High School, in Gadsden, AL, in 1950. He continued his education at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical College, now University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. While there he became a member of Alpha Phi



Alpha fraternity. He studied for his Master of Science Degree in Chemistry at Notre Dame University, Indiana. Tom earned a Master's Degree in Education Administration from Xavier



University, Ohio. His doctoral studies were at Miami University, Ohio; The Ohio State University, and North Western International University, Indiana. Tom retired from the Dayton Public School system where he served as a principal of several local high schools. He is also retired from the University of Dayton where he served as an Adjunct Professor. He recently retired as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Project C.U.R.E. Tom was also a licensed airplane pilot. He married the love of his life, Eliza Bates Webb, July 5, 1956. They were



married for 64 years. In addition to his parents, he was



preceded in death by siblings Frank Webb, Jr., Essie McKinney, William Webb, and Alonzo Webb (Mary). Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Ava N. Webb-Sharpless (Kenneth Sr), and a grandson, Kenneth M. Sharpless II; one brother,



Leonard Webb; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March, 20, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church-Dayton. Viewing will begin at 9:00 AM, with the service beginning at 11:00 AM. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com