Webb, Hillery



Hillery Webb Jr. also affectionately known by his interstate CB radio handle, The Instigator, age 72 of Clay County KY passed away on Thursday November 7th in his home on Lakeside Drive in Hamilton OH. He was born on April 10th, 1952 to Thelma and Hillery Webb Sr. His family settled in Ross OH when his father took a job working for the Fernald Nuclear Power Plant. Hillery's favorite boyhood years were spent working as a life guard at the old Meadowbrook Pool, cliff diving at Lake Cumberland KY and taking out his high school sweetheart, Cindy Jenkins, who he would enjoy 48 years of marriage with until her passing in 2019. Hillery lived up to the meaning of his name- he was hilarious. Everyone who knew him also knew at least one of his often exaggerated stories, all of which ended with either a profound life lesson or a drawn out punch line. Working as a skilled short haul commercial truck driver, he created many noteworthy Cincinnati tristate infrastructures. He was known by drivers and law enforcement alike for his entertaining CB radio and highway presence. In the midst of many trials he was a courageous warrior who survived stage 4 cancer and open heart surgery. In 2020 he was interviewed by a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter concerning his father spearheading a class action lawsuit against Fernald for improper disposal of toxic waste into the environment which lead to millions of dollars being awarded to effected Ross residents. In Hillery's later years as his health was failing he would often reminisce that the joy of his life was raising his kids and then later becoming a Papaw. An avid speed boater, fisherman, gun collector, a well of wisdom, a prayer warrior, grill master, animal lover, provider, generous giver, friend, confidant, family man, a faithful father, grandfather, husband and more Hillery Webb Jr. will live on in infamy to be a good man, who tried his best, loved his children, trusted God and fought the good fight of faith up until it was finally time to fly away home into the arms of his friend Jesus. He is proceeded in death by his father and mother Hillery Sr. and Thelma Webb, son Benjamin Webb, wife Cynthia (Jenkins) Webb, grandchildren Gabriel Webb and Lauren Hunt. He is survived by his children Heather (David) Hunt, Holly (Jeff) Pholer, Hillery Webb the 3rd, Christa (David) Schram and Luke Webb. Grandchildren Samariah (Dillon) Smith, Jack (Emily) Pholer, Abe Pholer, Noah Webb, Arie Webb, Nathan, Joseph and Jonathan Hunt. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to his daughter Christa's missional nonprofit Arise Kingdom Ministries. Gifts can be mailed to PO Box 212, West Salem Ohio 44287 or made online at www.christaelisha.com/give A celebration of life will be held on 1/11/25 at 10am in the Fireside Room at the Springdale Church of Nazarene 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246



