WEBB, Geneva



Fairfield Twp., Geneva Webb. Beloved wife of the late Pearl Webb. Devoted mother of Robert Mitchell (Betty Alexander) Webb, James Richard (Sheila Gilliam) Webb, and Garry Lynn (Teresa Solomon) Webb. Loving sister of George (Cindy)



Gilbert, Elbert Davidson, and Brenda (Frank) Robinson. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Geneva passed away peacefully in the presence of family on October 21, 2021, at the age of 90 years. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 29th at 2:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Family and friends to meet at Arlington's Family Gathering Area 15



minutes prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial



donations can be made to Hospice of SW Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243. Online condolences can be made at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) assisting the family.

