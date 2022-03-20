WEBB, Donnie V.



Age 73, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on



August 13, 1948, in Middletown, Ohio. Donnie loved being called Pappy by his family and friends. He was a Miamisburg High School Class of 1966 graduate. Donnie retired from



General Motors after 30 years. Donnie had served as a



committeeman on the Local 801 executive board, was a Sons of the American Legion Post 165 member, a Scottish Rite



Valley of Dayton member, and a 32nd degree Freemason out of the West Carrollton Lodge 737. He loved good music, his family and his friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents Vincent Webb and Ceil McMurchy.



Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruth Ann Webb (Thiel); daughters, Christi Fryman (Doug) and Kelli Webb (Shawn); grandchildren, Jake Fryman, Nick Fryman



(Abby) and Zack Fryman; brother, Larry Webb; his step father; one step brother; one step sister; and three half sisters. He loved and cherished several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.



Per Donnie's request, there will be no services held.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Webb family.



