WEAVER, Sherman

WEAVER, Sherman A.

Age 85, of Brookville, passed away on September 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna Weaver. Sherman enjoyed Bowling and was a member of Pyrmont United Methodist Church. Survived by his children, Melissa Ann (John Patrick) Hanson, and Todd Alan Weaver, of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Samantha Lynn Hanson and Elizabeth Mae Hanson; siblings, Herman Weaver, and Mildred (Charles) Welbaum. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Pyrmont Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to


