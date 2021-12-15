WEAVER, Deanna L.



Age 86, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, December 13 2021, following a brief illness. Deanna is survived by her



husband of 62 years, Sherman Weaver; children, Melissa Ann (John) Hanson and Todd Alan Weaver; grandchildren,



Samantha Lynn Hanson and Elizabeth Mae Hanson. She



enjoyed bowling, retired from Brookville Schools and was a member of Prymont United Methodist Church. Funeral



services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be sent by going to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

