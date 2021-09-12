WEATHERFORD, Alfonzo
Age 95, went home to be with the Lord on Sep 5, 2021.
Funeral service will be held on Mon., Sep 13, 2021, 12:00 PM at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St.,
Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Dr. Lois Fortson-Kirk, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means
of a walk-through visitation
Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Mr. Alfonzo Weatherford, can be made to: The
Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS - NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
