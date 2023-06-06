Wear, Maxwell Norman



Age 87, of Fairfield passed away on June 1, 2023. He was born in September 1935 in Boyd County, Kentucky. After spending the war years in New York, he moved to Butler County with his parents James and Evelyn Wear. On May 22, 1957, he married Janet Sue Davis who preceded him in death in 2020 after more than sixty years of marriage. After passing the bar in 1968, Max opened the first law office in Fairfield in 1970. In addition to more than forty years in private practice he served as Fairfield City Solicitor in the late 1970s and was Law Director for Fairfield Township for 29 years. And Max's life was about much more than his career. First and foremost, he was passionately dedicated to his family. For many years he trained as a long-distance cyclist. He was a Boy Scout and Boy Scout leader and served in other civic organizations. He was a model railroader par excellence for eight decades. His fascinating collections of antiques spanned glassware and bottles to train ephemera to furniture to antique irons. And oh, how he loved to fish! Whether it was for trout in the Colorado Rockies or Smokey Mountains, steelhead on Lake Erie tributaries, or catfish in Fairfield's Marsh Lake, there was no better day than one spent fishing. Max is survived by his children, David (Peggy) Wear (NC), Timothy (Rebecca) Wear (OR), Brenda (Lawrence) Cox (Spain), Jennifer (Joe) Skirvin (OH), and Elizabeth (Steve) Law (MA); grandchildren, Christopher (Emily) Wear, Tyler Wear, Laura (Charlie) Wade, Tara Wear, Tamara (Ryan) Green, Sarah Cox, Nathan Cox, Garrett (Chelsea) Skirvin, and Emma Skirvin; great grandchildren, Malia Anderson, Jayden Anderson, Ava Hansen, Marina Wear, Elena Wear, Annabelle Wade, and Maebry Wade. All will miss his strong but gentle spirit and loving company. Visitation will be Friday, June 9, 2023 from 12:30PM until time of Memorial Service (2:30PM) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

