springfield-news-sun logo
X

WEAD, Barbara

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEAD, Barbara D.

87, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born to the late Harvey and Mary Gorman on May 19, 1935, in Hamilton (Ontario) Canada. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wilmer Lee "Butch" Wead, and five siblings, Robert, Ted, Jackie, Jim and Tom.

Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School. She enjoyed cooking and traveling.

Barbara is survived by her son, Steve Wead (Robin); three grandchildren, Ben (Heather), Casey (Stephanie) and Thomas; and by four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Gracie, Sophie and Elsie.

Following Barbara's request, there will be no formal services. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PATTERSON, Suzanne
2
JOHNSON, Harvey
3
LAWSON, Patsy
4
GILL, Thomas
5
HAVENAR, Jack
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top