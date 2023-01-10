WEAD, Barbara D.



87, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born to the late Harvey and Mary Gorman on May 19, 1935, in Hamilton (Ontario) Canada. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wilmer Lee "Butch" Wead, and five siblings, Robert, Ted, Jackie, Jim and Tom.



Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School. She enjoyed cooking and traveling.



Barbara is survived by her son, Steve Wead (Robin); three grandchildren, Ben (Heather), Casey (Stephanie) and Thomas; and by four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Gracie, Sophie and Elsie.



Following Barbara's request, there will be no formal services. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

