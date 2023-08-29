WATSON (PECK), MARY CATHERINE



WATSON, Mary Catherine, of Middletown, age 90, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Otterbein Senior Living in Middletown, where she had resided for a year and four months. She was born November 24, 1932 in Campton, Kentucky and moved to Ohio in the 1950's. Mary was employed as a Nurse's Aid and in the Laundry Department at Otterbein in Lebanon for 20 years, retiring in 1995. Preceding her in death were her parents, Elzie and Minnie (Gilbert) Peck; one son, Randall Watson in November 2022; and four sisters, Ethel Coomer, Tilda Carroll, Alma Morris, Martha Fultz. She is survived by five children, Nancy (Ken) Chenault, Jack (Debbie) Watson, Mike (Janet) Watson, Wanda (Bob) Caudill and Vickie Watson; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. Graveside services will be Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral