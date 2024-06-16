Watson, Lewis Wallace



Age 89, of Huber Heights, OH, was surrounded by his loving family when he went to be with our Lord on Monday, June 3, 2024, at Troy Care Center, Troy OH. He was born July 31, 1934, in Wendell, North Carolina from the union of the late L.B. and Katie Crews Watson.



Lewis retired as a MSGT with the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service. He proudly served his country as a Communications Specialist in the Vietnam War. After retirement from the military, he held positions with General Motors, The Dayton V.A Medical Center and The Defense Electronics Supply Center. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings William (Dub) Watson, Elsie Cofield, L.B. Watson, Jr., Christine Avery, Nettie Shack, Dorothy Lamberth, James Alvis Watson, Jesse Watson, Janie Clayton, and Aubrey Watson.



He is survived by his former wife of 32 years, Nellie (Frazier) Watson, son, Michael Watson, daughters, Tracey Watson, Sherri Robinson and son, Robert Watson. Beloved and devoted grandchildren Jordan Robinson and Leah Robinson. Chosen granddaughter, Jada George. Jordan's partner, Moriah Watts, and great-grandchildren Jaxon and MaLeah Robinson. Brothers Frank (Esther) Watson and Rudy (Phyllis) Watson of North Carolina as well as a host of other family and friends.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 20, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406. Samuel N. Winston, Jr., Pastor. Lewis' nephew, Pastor William H. Clayton, II, St. James Baptist Church, Henderson, NC officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the start of service. Interment immediately following at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Special thank-you to the staff at Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Troy, OH for taking such good care of our beloved Lewis during his last few weeks of life.



