WATSON, Dorothy

WATSON (Dottie),



Dorothy Lee



78, of Dayton passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023. She is survived by her loving son, Christopher Helm (Carol) of Centerville, Ohio, as well as her sister Victoria Scott (Christopher) and brother William Watson. She had 4 grandchildren, Michael Orry Helm (Sarah), Abigail Helm, Alexander Helm and Austin Helm. She also had 2 great-granddaughters, Josefina and Anita Helm. Dottie adored all of her grandchildren and was so very proud of them. Dottie was preceded in death by her sister Judy Foster and son Michael Helm.



Dottie was born on June 29, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to Paul and Betty (Morrow) Watson. She was a graduate of Fairmont High School. Dottie had many talents and interests throughout her life. Dottie always had a love for music, taking this talent on the road at one point in her life and singing as a professional. She also loved to play the piano and guitar and used these talents to comfort and make people happy. She also loved animals and was especially fond of Himalayan cats, which she had for many years.



Throughout life journeys, Dottie always had the gift of kindness and love. She was an employee of Westbrock Funeral Home for almost 20 years assisting with families as they were grieving for their loved ones. She was always compassionate, patient, and empathetic during these difficult times, this was truly her calling in life.



The family would like to acknowledge and thank the loving and compassionate staff at Laurelwood Assisted Living, where Dottie resided for the last year, as well as the caring and devoted nurses of Day City Hospice.



A gathering will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m.at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH.



The family asks that those wishing to make a remembrance of Dottie to consider Day City Hospice or SICSA in lieu of flowers.

