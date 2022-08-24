WATSON, Debra



Passed peacefully in her sleep at home 8/14/22. Born 7/31/57 in Upper Sandusky, OH, Debbie was a tremendous cook, took great pleasure holding get togethers for family, won EVERY game she ever learned, was patient, kind, giving, selfless, had a stubborn streak, sacrificed deeply for her children and dearly loved her grandchildren.



Debbie is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Susanne Johnson and James Behnken. Survived by her mom Alberta Behnken, former husband Terry Watson and their four children Angela (Pete) Olejnicek, Bryan (Jessica) Watson, Christa (David) Southworth, Charity Watson and grandchildren Riley (Courtney) Watson, Rebecca Rudderham, Samo, Schan Olejnicek, Mikey, Josh and Jr Watson, Miren, Sera and Arya Southworth and Caitlyn Downing. The family will hold a celebration of life 8/28, 3-5 pm, 191 Sunrise Terrance, New Carlisle, in the Community room. In lieu of flowers, read a book, play bingo or fry some chicken.

