WATSON, Amber Sue



Age 42, of Overlook, went to dance with the angels June 8, 2021. The day her fire started is September 22, 1978, in Athens, Ohio; the daughter of Tammy Sue McEldowney and Bill



Harlan. She is preceded in death by her best friend,



Ashley Brooke Whitlach and her beloved dog, Charlie.



Amber is survived by her son, Kailen Gage Watson; mom, Tammy Sue McEldowney; dad, Bill Harlan; sisters, Courtney (Joe) Patrick, Miranda (Ryan) Haught, Rachel (Lance) Tigyer, Nikki (Everette) Pennartz; and Jamie (Chris) Jury; nieces and nephews, Cali, Owen, Mason, Morgan, Memphis, Christian, Mariah, Olivia, Arianna,



Addison, Allie, Kenzie, and Eli; Ashley Shaw, whom she loved as a daughter; special friends, LaRon Coleman and Heather Narrevette; biological father, Jim Hann; and numerous family and friends. Amber lived life on her own terms. She was a



radical Appalachian through and through. She has always been a fierce advocate for all who felt discarded, marginalized, or forgotten. Amber extended grace and love toward everyone, in the same way Jesus did for her. She was witty, uncouth, sassy, caring to a fault, and headstrong.



Amber's life was not an easy one yet she overcame so much despite all of the obstacles in her way. She loved hard and fought harder. She was strong and fearless even in her darkest hours. A celebration of life will be Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2 PM to 4 PM with a sharing of memories at 3 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. Fairborn, OH, 45324. An additional celebration of life will be held in July at an outdoor venue to further honor Amber. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Eastway



Behavioral Healthcare, 600 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH, 45410 in memory of Amber as they provided her with life-saving care. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting



www.BeltonStroup.com