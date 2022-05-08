WATHEN, Jane Frances



Age 95, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. Born in Louisville, KY, to



William and Sophia (Schaefer) Dreisbach. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James of 48 years; sisters,



Mildred Cooper and Dorothy Bloemer. Jane is survived by



sister, Thelma Long of Nashville, TN; children, Michael (Yvonne), Patrick (Jeanne),



Daniel (Paula), Karen (Joel) Lewis, Christine (Jim) Ferguson, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was a member of NAIM of Dayton and American Legion Post 598 of Kettering. Visitation will be Monday, May 9th, from 10:00am to 11:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500



Ackerman Blvd, Kettering followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00am. Jane will be laid to rest in the Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers



please consider donations to A Special Wish Foundation



www.aspecialwishdayton.org or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

