springfield-news-sun logo
X

WATHEN, Benjamin

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WATHEN, Benjamin T.

Benjamin T. Wathen, 36, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his home. Survived by his mother Darcy A. Dinkins (Jeremy Watkins), his father Thomas E. Wathen, Marion

E. Kendig and stepsister

Kimberlee A. Watkins.

Benjamin was attending International College of Broadcasting (ICB) studying video production. Benjamin was an incredible artist and musician. He will be deeply missed by his Grandfather, Aunt's, Uncle's, numerous cousins and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45429. The funeral service will be held Friday, October 8 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Graveside service will follow and be held at Green Mound Cemetery, New Madison, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morris Sons Funeral Home

1771 E. Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.morris-sons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
GRANGER, Maribelle
2
GRUBB, GARY
3
HERRING, CAROLYN
4
HORN, Joyce
5
MAIDEN, Robert
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top