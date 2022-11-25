springfield-news-sun logo
X

WATCHORN, MATTHEW

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WATCHORN, Matthew Alexander

Matthew Alexander Watchorn, age 52 of Bluffton, SC, passed away at home on Thursday, November 17, 2022. He was born November 4, 1970, in Dayton, OH, to Sandra and Ronald Watchorn. Matt went to college in California, got a job in retail, then studied Greek. He moved to Virginia where he taught history classes. Matt had a lot of friends and people who loved him and still do. He is survived by his parents, Sandra Myers Blue and Ronald Watchorn; step-father, Philip L. Blue, PhD; cousins, Jay, Shelly, Angie and their families; second cousins, Jared Stevenson, Susan Stevenson, Todd Stevenson, and Mary Ann Schneider and their families; and aunt, Mary Myers. Contributions in Matt's memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 PM Sunday, November 27, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ORNDORF, Ralph
2
Coar, Jim
3
Lehman, Joseph
4
STAFFORD, Carole
5
STAMMEN, Gary
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top