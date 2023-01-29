WASSON, Charlyn I.



Age 83 of Centerville, passed away peacefully by her daughter's side on January 14, 2023, in Fairlawn, Ohio. She was born June 11, 1939, in Dayton to the late Albert and Isabelle Sommers. She was preceded in death by her husband James Wasson, daughter Katherine Wasson, and brother, Neil Sommers. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Wasson, grand-dogs George and Dixie, loving nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. She was a graduate of Julienne High School in 1957 and the University of Dayton where she received a BA in Education. She was a secretary for DP&L, Kostic Construction, and for Wasson Enterprises. Lynn had a warm, caring, loving heart. Her lifelong philosophy of "A penny saved is a penny earned" will always live on in our hearts. Lynn had a passion for the arts and volunteered for the Victoria Association and received many awards. She was the "rock" of our family. Lynn loved her family dearly. She will receive family and friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Church of the Incarnation. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com